The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Ukrainian Air-Reconnaissance Unit Works Closely With Frontline Troops Ukrainian air-reconnaissance units have been working closely with infantry in the counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces. RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir spent a day with members of Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the front line in the Zaporizhzhya region. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Maryan Kushnir, and Will Tizard

'It's Not A Chess Game, It's Pure Madness': Residents Near Russian-Controlled Nuclear Plant In Ukraine Fear Catastrophe Ukrainian officials and intelligence officers say catastrophe could strike any moment at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The residents of Nikopol, across a Dnieper River reservoir that is almost completely dry after a dam breach downstream, fear their predictions may come true. By Aleksander Palikot

Cookbook Commemoration: Ukrainians Honor Slain Chef Through Her Recipes Olya Kolorovo had produced a handmade cookbook, Living Ukrainian Cuisine, but she was killed in a Russian air strike before she was able to put it on sale. Now, Ukrainian volunteers are working to bring her recipes to a wider public. By Current Time, Bahdan Arlou, Liubov Bagatska, and Ray Furlong

The Ancient Kyrgyz Puppet Theater Where Dancing Mountain Goats Are Stars A Kyrgyz artist is keeping alive a puppet theater tradition that dates back centuries. Esenbek Mairykov, 71, learned to carve his dancing mountain goats from his grandfather and hopes to pass on the tradition, known as tak-teke, to future generations. His family has also made the komuz three-string instruments that inspire the little goats to move along miniature escarpments. By Current Time, Asia 360, and Will Tizard​

Deaths Of Father, Son Show How Russia's Poorest Regions Bear Burden Of Putin's Wars The human toll of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wars have landed mainly on the nation’s poor. Ask Komi village cook Vera Maksakova. She lost her partner, Semyon Tutrinov, in the Second Chechen War, and their son, Aleksandr Tutrinov, in Ukraine. By RFE/RL's North.Realities

A Russian Volunteer Soldier Was Forced To Return To The Front. He Hanged Himself Instead. A Russian soldier killed himself shortly before he was to return to the front in Ukraine, where a relative said the 34-year-old volunteer’s initial stint had “greatly affected his psyche.” A U.S.-based military analyst warns that “a major crisis with Russian veterans of this war” is likely. By RFE/RL's Idel.Realities

All The Kremlin's Men: Russian Officials Drop Out Of Sight, Suggesting Post-Mutiny Purges Two top Russian generals. The man who launched the mutiny that shook Vladimir Putin’s presidency. A growing number of public figures have dropped out of sight since the revolt – a possible indication of purges that Putin promised in its aftermath. By Mike Eckel

Popular Ukrainian Writer Dies From Injuries Following Kramatorsk Restaurant Attack Ukrainian writer and activist Viktoria Amelina has died from injuries suffered in the June 27 Russian strike on the Ria Lounge restaurant in Kramatorsk. Outside the ruins of the building, employees from the restaurant have put up a makeshift memorial to staff and customers who were killed. Amelina had documented alleged Russian war crimes for the Truth Hounds human rights organization. By Serhiy Horbatenko, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, and Austin Malloy

With Ukraine Poised For Closer NATO Relationship, Georgia Falls Further Behind With the transatlantic alliance prepping for its annual summit in Vilnius, all the talk is about bringing Ukraine more closely into the fold. Georgia, it seems, has become an afterthought. By Joshua Kucera