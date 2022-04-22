The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Inside Azovstal: The Ukrainian Metalworks That Has Become A 'Last Stand' Fortress A photographer who documented Mariupol's Soviet-era iron and steel works shares insights into the factory set to hold a final showdown between Ukraine's Azov Battalion and Russian forces. By RFE/RL

'The Chance To Clear One's Conscience': In Russia, Protesting Against The War Is Lonely And Risky A homemade body bag in Ukraine's blue-and-yellow colors in Novgorod. A Ukrainian flag hanging on a balcony in Tomsk. Protesting the war in Russia could mean fines, jail, or prison. "The risks are…small compared to the chance to clear one's conscience at least a bit," one protester said. By RFE/RL's North.Realities and Siberia.Realities

'Inclined Toward Treason': More Russian Soldiers Reportedly Refusing To Serve In Ukraine Invasion Among the many problems Russia has run into since it invaded Ukraine in February is a growing number of servicemen refusing to participate in what Moscow calls its “special military operation.” By one estimate, up to 40 percent of troops recently withdrawn from Ukraine are refusing to go back. By Robert Coalson

'No One Prepared Them For War': Russian War Widow Talks About Her Husband’s Deployment To Ukraine Nineteen-year-old Igor Ivkin, a Russian contract soldier, was killed fighting in Ukraine on March 8. His wife spoke to RFE/RL's North.Realities about his frustrations with the military prior to his death. ​By Anton Zhezmer

Mariupol Women's Soccer Team Escapes Besieged Ukrainian City After sheltering in a basement for more than two weeks, several players from a women's soccer team in Mariupol managed to escape their besieged city, which has been reduced to ruins by Russian forces. The head of Mariuopolchanka FC told Current Time that all of the players have managed to get out, finding refuge in western Ukraine and abroad. But many women were also forcefully evacuated to Russia. The players dream of peace and of one day reuniting their scattered squad. By Current Time, Iryna Storozhenko, and Stuart Greer

'They Waved Goodbye To Us': Ukrainian Woman Recalls How Russian Soldiers Killed Her Son This is a Ukrainian mother's account of how her 13-year-old son was killed when she and her children tried to flee a village occupied by the Russian military. Inna says that, at first, Russian troops allowed her family to leave and even waved goodbye, but then opened fire at the cars they were traveling in. By Borys Sachalko, Current Time, and Harutyun Mansuryan

As Iran's Effort To Resume Car Imports Stalls, Consumers Forced To Buy Domestic 'Death Wagons' Iran's parliament recently took steps to reallow foreign auto imports to meet high consumer demand and concerns over the quality and safety of domestic vehicles. But the measure was mysteriously left out of the country's annual budget, stalling the initiative and leaving car-buyers in limbo. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda

Pakistan's Deadly Air Strikes Inside Afghanistan Increase Already Simmering Tensions With Taliban Pakistan and the Taliban have been close allies for decades, with Islamabad the key foreign sponsor of the Islamist militants during the 20-year war with international forces. But since the Taliban regained power, border disputes and unprecedented airstrikes by Pakistan have exacerbated already simmering tensions. By Abubakar Siddique

Ukrainian Troops Brace For Battle As Russia Launches Donbas Offensive Ukrainian soldiers have dug in and are bracing for battle in the eastern Luhansk region as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces have launched their offensive in the Donbas. RFE/RL reporter Maryan Kushnir visited the Ukrainian trenches outside the town of Kreminna. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Maryan Kushnir