The Week's Best: 11 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions Though not a huge amount, the value of aviation parts imported to Russia after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine highlights just how hard it has been for Western governments to police sanctions restrictions on Moscow -- and how spotty some Western companies have been in adhering to the restrictions. By Svetlana Osipova and Dmitry Sukharev

Stalked For Five Years, A Serbian Woman Demands Answers It took years for Jelena Riznic to get Serbian police to take action against a former university classmate who began stalking her in 2019. He eventually threatened violence and a large cache of weapons was discovered at his home when he was arrested. Since then, Riznic's requests for information have gone unanswered by the authorities. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Iva Gajic, and Will Tizard

Questions About U.S. Policy On Russian, Israeli Attacks Undermines Western Support For Ukraine The United States has been quick to call out Russian bombings of civilians in Ukraine but has largely remained quiet as Israel does the same in Gaza. The circumstances differ, but the U.S. approach is viewed by many in the Global South as hypocritical -- and Russia and China are seizing on that. By Todd Prince

Under Sea, Under Stone: How The U.S. Claimed Vast New Arctic Territory -- In An Unusual Way As competition for resources in the Arctic Ocean intensifies, nations are staking claims to swaths of undersea territory where oil, gas, and other minerals could someday be found and mined. The United States has just staked its own claim -- and it did so in a way that’s raising lots of questions. By Mike Eckel, Wojtek Grojec, and Ivan Gutterman

Relative Wealth: Banks Controlled By Azeri First Family Soar To Dominance Lenders owned by autocratic Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's family have increased their share of the banking sector's assets nearly threefold to 43 percent since 2015, when the government carried out crippling devaluations of the national currency, an RFE/RL investigation has found. By RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service

Underage Marriages Rampant In Tajikistan Despite Increased Legal Age To Wed Tajikistan raised the minimum age for marriage from 17 to 18 more than a decade ago to try to reduce the number of early marriages. But underage marriages are actually on the rise in the Central Asian country despite government efforts to curtail them. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

'It's All Becoming Less Bearable': RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Marks 100 Days In Russian Custody sJanuary 25 marked 100 days since the arrest in Russia of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. Facing the prospect of years in prison, she writes from jail: "We live now; we won't have any 'other' time. What have we done today?" By Robert Coalson and RFE/RL's Idel.Realities

U.S. And Iran-Backed Huthis Engaged In High-Stakes Fight Tehran Wants To Avoid The stakes are high in the showdown between U.S.-led partners and the Huthis, an Iran-backed extremist group in Yemen. Washington is determined to de-escalate Middle East tensions while halting Huthi attacks on global trade. The Huthis say nothing will deter the "war" it says it is fighting in defense of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Experts weigh in on the effectiveness of U.S.-led strikes, the Huthis' ability to weather the storm, and the tightrope Iran is walking as it openly backs the Huthis while trying to avoid being drawn into the conflict. By Michael Scollon

Can Montenegro's 2,200-Year-Old Olive Tree Be Saved? An olive tree estimated to be more than 2,200 years old in the Montenegrin town of Bar is in peril after it was discovered part of it was drying out. Work on a new drainage system has just begun in an effort to save the ancient tree. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service, Nikola Borozan, and Aleksandar Ljumovic

Pressure On Ukrainian Media Threatens Zelenskiy's Messaging To The West Pressure campaigns against independent, investigative news outlets in Ukraine have raised concerns about media freedoms. The dramatic developments could undermine Kyiv's efforts to convince the West of its commitment to democratic norms and secure sorely needed financial and military support. By Todd Price and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service