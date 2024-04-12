The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

We know you're busy and probably don't have the time to read all of our coverage each and every day. That's why we've put together The Week's Best. Here are some of the highlights produced in English by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

The Great Escape Of Artyom Uss How a Balkan crime gang sprang a Russian businessman from Italian house arrest. By Maja Zivanovic and Mike Eckel

Outnumbered And Outgunned: Ukraine Struggles To Slow Russian Advance With a possible Russian offensive looming, Ukraine is fighting to hold the front line amid shortages in weapons and manpower. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country could lose the war if it does not receive more U.S. military aid. With exclusive coverage from frontline hot spots, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Current Time journalists speak with outgunned Ukrainian soldiers as Moscow continues its efforts to overwhelm the country's defenses. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Donbas.Realities, Andriy Kuzakov, Borys Sachalko, and Austin Malloy

The Former Insider Out To Rid Hungary Of Corruption And Orban For critics of Viktor Orban, Peter Magyar may well personify the corruption rife under the years of rule by the nationalist Hungarian prime minister. Now the former insider has recast himself and vowed to bring down Orban, drawing huge crowds to protests in Budapest. By Tony Wesolowsky and RFE/RL's Hungarian Service

Kosovo's 'First Ashkali Actor' Fights Prejudice To Build Dreams Ergjan Mehmeti says he's the first actor from Kosovo's small Ashkali community. Ashkalis are an ethnic minority who have struggled with discrimination, poor access to education, and unemployment. Mehmeti has now returned to his hometown with a project that he hopes can help overcome prejudice. By Bekim Bislini, Arben Hoti, and Kosovo Unit RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Skirting The Soviets: How 8 American Pilots First Circled The World How a group of American aviators became the first people to fly around the world in an epic 175-day adventure. By Amos Chapple

Millions Of Kazakhs Watch As Ex-Minister Goes On Trial For Wife's Brutal Death Millions have tuned in to watch live broadcasts of the trial of a former minister who is charged with murdering his wife. Lawyers and activists hope the mass viewership will prevent the authorities from backtracking in the fight against domestic violence. By Chris Rickleton

Unlocking North Macedonia's Tourist Potential While North Macedonia experiences an increase in tourists, there's a concerning trend of visitors spending fewer days in the country. Is the state's modest budget of 30,000 euros for the promotion of tourism contributing to the issue? By Vladimir Kalinsky

Overworked And Underpaid, Many Iranian Doctors Migrate -- And Some Even Take Their Lives Iran is facing what is being described as a suicide "crisis" among young doctors. Resident doctors say they are overworked, underpaid, and often humiliated by their seniors. By some estimates, one-third of younger doctors harbor suicidal thoughts. Meanwhile, thousands of doctors every year opt to leave Iran in search of better working conditions abroad. By RFE/RL's Radio Farda and Kian Sharifi

Ukrainian With 'No Chance' Of Walking Now A Para Powerlifter Dmytro Polovich was born with cerebral palsy and he was given no chance of ever walking. But with the help of his mother, Polovich defied the odds and competes as a powerlifter in his home country, Ukraine. Russia's full-scale invasion forced him to flee Ukraine and now he's settled in Moldova. By RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, Eugenia Apostu, Andrei Moracu, and Alexandru Ianciu