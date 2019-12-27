The Week's Best: Stories You May Have Missed

We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

A Real Estate Empire Built On Dark Money The Abdukadyr family made millions on the back of an illicit Central Asian cargo business. Now we know where the money ended up: exclusive villas, gleaming high-rises, and phantom investments across the world. By RFE/RL, OCCRP, and Kloop

After Dark In Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery Russia's most famous graveyard photographed during a winter night. By Amos Chapple

In Removal Of Plaques Marking Katyn Massacre, Critics See Russian Campaign To Rewrite History Authorities in the Russian city of Tver have ordered the removal of commemorative plaques affixed to a building where thousands of Polish officers were shot by Soviet secret police in 1940. Critics tie the initiative to what they charge is a growing government effort to rewrite history ahead of 75th anniversary celebrations of the World War II victory over Nazi Germany. By Matthew Luxmoore

Russian Ambulance Doctors: Low-Paid, Overworked Lifesavers Night shifts for ambulance crews can range from the mundane to the miraculous. For poorly paid and exhausted Russian doctors northeast of Moscow, it's a calling that goes beyond their low-paid jobs. By RFE/RL's Russian Service

Poisonings, Assassination, And A Coup: The Secret Soviet Invasion Of Afghanistan Forty years ago, Soviet forces invaded Afghanistan and toppled an allied government. The bloody invasion would set Afghanistan on a path for decades of conflict. By Frud Bezhan

How A Circus In Russia Turns Street Kids Into Artists Valeria ran away from home, and now she's joined the circus. She's one of dozens of kids from tough backgrounds given a new start in life by a unique social project. By Harutyun Mansuryan and Current Time

A Tajik Business Empire Tied To The President Keeps On Running, Despite Being Shut Down A major company with close ties to Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's family recently announced it was going out of business due to dwindling profits. But an investigation by RFE/RL shows the company remains active and continues to seal long-term deals. By RFE/RL's Tajik Service

Slovak Relives Epic Balloon Flight To Freedom In September 1983, a Czechoslovak cycling champion made an audacious journey -- fleeing his country in a homemade balloon with his wife and two children across the Iron Curtain. By Mykola Nemchenko, Kateryna Oliynyk, and Neil Bowdler

Young Paramedic Cares For 400 Patients In Remote Kyrgyz Village Newly qualified paramedic Myizambek Ishenbek-uulu is just 22, but he must care for over 400 people in a remote Kyrgyz village. He travels to many of his patients on horseback or on foot. By RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service and Neil Bowdler