As Belarus Protests Continue, Lukashenka Accuses Opposition Of Trying To 'Seize Power' As anti-government protests continue in Belarus, opposition leaders established a council to coordinate a new presidential election and what they hope would be a peaceful transfer of power. They say they want to create a "democratic, independent country" and are demanding the resignation of President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, whom they accuse of rigging the August 9 election. But Lukashenka, who has ruled for 26 years, rejected the proposal and accused the opposition of attempting to "seize power." By RFE/RL's Belarus Service and Stuart Greer

What The U.A.E.-Israel Deal Means For Iran Reaction in Iran has largely echoed official complaints that Abu Dhabi is making a "huge mistake" by normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel through a deal that could be a blow to Tehran. By Golnaz Esfandiari

'An Ecological Bomb': Russians Living With The Legacy Of A Dangerous Dump Residents of the city of Aleksandrov, north of Moscow, say they want a giant landfill site closed permanently, claiming it's a health hazard. Local activists started blockading the site in 2018 to stop trash from Moscow from being unloaded there. A court order in May banned such dumping, but checkpoints run by residents remain in place. By Current Time

Stalling Strategy? Long-Delayed Afghan Peace Talks Hit By New Obstacles The first intra-Afghan negotiations over a postwar "road map" were meant to begin this week. But there are new hurdles for the process to get over. By Frud Bezhan

How Two U.S. Religious Aid Workers May Have Helped A Ukrainian Tycoon Launder Millions Mordechai Korf traveled on a religious mission to his family's ancestral home in Ukraine just as the Soviet Union was collapsing. Years later, he and a close friend became very wealthy men. By Todd Prince

Another Arson Attack Appears To Target RFE/RL Journalists In Ukraine An arson attack on a car used by an RFE/RL investigative team has been captured on surveillance cameras. The attack came days after a journalist belonging to the same team claimed to have found possible evidence of surveillance equipment in his apartment. In January, the car of an RFE/RL journalist was also targeted. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Beleaguered Bulgarian Prime Minister's 'Restart' Looks Like A Nonstarter Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has proposed a "restart" of democracy by rewriting the country's 1991 constitution. But his "restart" may stop before it even starts. By Ron Synovitz

Iran Jailed, 'Coerced' Canadian Facebook Whiz To Turn Informant, He Says A former programming prodigy and Canadian national says he had to pledge to become an Iranian informant to win release so he could get out of a Tehran prison and back home. By Golnaz Esfandiari