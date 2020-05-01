We know that rferl.org isn't the only website you read, and it's possible that you may have missed some of our most interesting journalism from the past week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Ukraine's Navy: A Tale Of Betrayal, Loyalty, And Revival When Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Ukraine's navy lost nearly all of its ships and most of its sailors quit or defected. Now, with help from its allies, Ukraine is slowly getting its sea legs back. This is the story of those who remained loyal to Ukraine and were forced to choose between family and country when they left Crimea. But, as they rebuild their lives and their nation's fleet, rough waters lie ahead with Russia flexing its maritime muscle on the Black Sea. By Stuart Greer, Mykhaylo Shtekel, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

The Gun-Toting Tsarists Washington Calls Terrorists​ The Russian Imperial Movement is a far-right fringe group that mixes nostalgia for Russia's tsars together with a penchant for violence. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

Coronavirus Pandemic Creates A Very Different Ramadan Experience For Muslims The holy Muslim month of Ramadan will be starkly different amid a coronavirus pandemic that will force many Muslims to give up cherished religious rituals, including taking part in communal fast-breaking ceremonies. By RFE/RL

Zelenskiy's First Year: He Promised Sweeping Changes. How's He Doing? On his way to a landslide presidential election victory a year ago, Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to wipe out corruption, bring peace to Ukraine's war-torn east, and usher in a new political era that would "break the system." But those old problems persist, and new ones have surfaced. By Christopher Miller

Shocking Video Highlights Surge In Domestic Violence During Lockdowns​ A shocking video spread online has highlighted the problem of domestic violence amid lockdowns in Central Asia. In Kyrgyzstan, an activist says women have an "ingrained distrust" in the authorities, while a Kazakh crisis center is renting apartments for victims it can't house. By Ray Furlong and Current Time

Ukraine's Mega-Plane Works Overtime Through Pandemic​ With massive airlifts of personal protective equipment needed during the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine’s record-breaking freight plane is in high demand. By Amos Chapple