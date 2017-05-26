White House Reviewing Sanctions On Russia Over Aggression In Ukraine

The Trump White House is reviewing the series of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration and has no position right now on whether to maintain them, a top Trump official said on May 25.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said European leaders asked President Donald Trump whether he plans to extend the sanctions, first imposed in 2014 primarily over Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, during a NATO summit in Brussels this week.

HIs response was he hasn't decided what to do yet, Cohn said in a briefing for reporters on Air Force One en route to a Group of Seven summit in Sicily on May 25.

"I think the president is looking at it. Right now, we don’t have a position," Cohn said, adding that Trump has "many options" he is considering.

Trump said during his campaign that he is open to lifting the sanctions, but his ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has said the administration would not lift them unless Russia returns Crimea to Ukraine.

Sanctions were imposed separately by the United States and European Union in 2014 and have been repeatedly extended and expanded since then.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

