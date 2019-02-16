White House Spokeswoman Confirms Being Questioned By Special Counsel

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has confirmed that she has been interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has been tasked with investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and any links to the campaign of now-President Donald Trump.

"The president urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them," Sanders told CNN on February 15.

She did not provide details, but reports state that she was interviewed at around the same time that Mueller questioned Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, who left his post in December.

Many other members of Trump's inner team have been questioned by the special counsel in the probe.

Sanders joined the Trump campaign in 2016 as an adviser and became press secretary in July 2017.

Trump has denied collusion with Russia and has denounced the investigation as a political "witch-hunt."

Sanders has also used the "witch-hunt" phrase to describe the special counsel's probe.

Russia has denied meddling in the 2016 election despite the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies that it attempted to saw the election in Trump's favor.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP