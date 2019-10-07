White House: U.S. To Withdraw Troops As Turkey Goes On Syria Offensive

The White House said Turkey will move ahead with its plan to invade northern Syria, leaving the fate of U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters in the area suspended in uncertainty.



The late October 6 statement by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration came on the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said the two spoke on the phone and agreed to meet in Washington next month.



The United States won't "support or be involved" in Syria's "long-planned operation" in northern Syria and that U.S. forces "will no longer be in the immediate area," the White House said.



From now on, Turkey will take over all responsibility for Islamic State (IS) extremist fighters captured over the past two years "in the wake of the defeat of the territorial 'Caliphate' by the United States," the White House statement said.



It said "France, Germany, and other European nations," from which many captured IS fighters came, “did not want and refused” to take them back.



Turkey has been advocating for the creation of a “safety zone” in northern Syria with the United States, a fellow NATO ally, as well as Russia and Iran.



According to Erdogan, the proposed zone is to be established east of the Euphrates River in Syria where a civil war has raged since 2011, causing a humanitarian disaster and displacing millions of people.



The Erdogan-Trump phone call came a day after Turkey said a military operation was imminent into northeastern Syria to eliminate threats from U.S.-backed Kurdish militia whom Ankara says are terrorists.

In the presidential statement, Erdogan voiced frustration over the apparent failure of U.S. military and security officials to carry out an earlier agreement brokered in August to create a safety zone.



Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted on October 7 the planned "safe zone" aims to clear terrorist elements from the border and return refugees safely to Syria within the framework of Syrian territorial integrity.



As the largest recipient of refugees, hosting 3.6 million Syrians, Turkey wants to settle up to 2 million Syrian refugees in the zone.



During its operation, Ankara wants to extend the safety zone 30 kilometers deep into Syria.



However, Kurdish militants control much of the northeastern area that borders Turkey.



Russia and Iran support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad whereas Turkey, along with the United States, and European and Arab allies, has supported rebel factions.



More than 400,000 people have been killed in the war.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, AP, and AFP