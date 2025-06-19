Accessibility links

Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility: A Target Too Deep For Israeli Weapons Alone

The interior of the Fordow nuclear facility, which lies more than 80 meters underground. (file photo)
Deep beneath the mountains near the city of Qom lies one of Iran’s most heavily guarded nuclear sites: the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Designed to survive even the most powerful air strikes, Fordow has become a focal point in Israel’s escalating concerns over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

But why is this site so difficult to target -- and why would Israel need US help to even attempt it?

Why Is Iran's Fordow Nuclear Facility Hard To Destroy?
Buried so deeply below ground, destroying the Fordow nuclear facility poses a huge military challenge, something that is widely believed to be beyond the reach of Israel’s conventional munitions.

This has fueled speculation about the GBU-57A/B, also known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)-- a 13,600-kilogram "bunker buster" bomb developed by the United States to destroy deeply buried targets such as fortified underground facilities and tunnels.

The MOP is exclusively deployable by the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, a platform not available to Israel.

While US President Trump has escalated rhetoric against Iran, there has not yet been any clear indication that the United States would actually deploy the B-2 or MOP in any direct action.

Even with this weapon, destroying Fordow isn’t guaranteed, however.

It might take multiple hits, and there are still unknowns about the facility’s design. But without US help, Israel simply doesn’t have the tools to do the job.

Any strike on Fordow also risks sparking a much wider conflict in the region.

That’s why, despite the technical capability, the United States has so far held back from taking direct military action.

    Kian Sharifi

    Kian Sharifi is a feature writer specializing in Iranian affairs in RFE/RL's Central Newsroom in Prague. He got his start in journalism at the Financial Tribune, an English-language newspaper published in Tehran, where he worked as an editor. He then moved to BBC Monitoring, where he led a team of journalists who closely watched media trends and analyzed key developments in Iran and the wider region.

