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Why Is Iran Parading Pink Weapons? To Coerce Women Into Militancy, Says Rights Expert

Why Is Iran Parading Pink Weapons? To Coerce Women Into Militancy, Says Rights Expert Why Is Iran Parading Pink Weapons? To Coerce Women Into Militancy, Says Rights Expert
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Why Is Iran Parading Pink Weapons? To Coerce Women Into Militancy, Says Rights Expert

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Speaking with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Mansoureh Shojaee, an Iranian women’s rights activist based in the Netherlands, says the regime is coercing women into "revenge-driven" militancy amid war with the United States and Israel. In videos shown by pro-government media outlets, crowds of Iranian women were filmed holding guns, flags, and children at the recent rally titled Self-Sacrificing Daughters Of Iran, where pink weapons were on display.

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