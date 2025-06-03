What To Expect From NATO's New Defense Spending Targets And The EU's Latest Russia Sanctions

Welcome to Wider Europe, RFE/RL's newsletter focusing on the key issues concerning the European Union, NATO, and other institutions and their relationships with the Western Balkans and Europe's Eastern neighborhoods.

I'm RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak, and this week I am drilling down on two issues: NATO's new spending targets and why the EU is waiting for the United States when it comes to more Russia sanctions.

Briefing #1: NATO's New Targets

What You Need To Know: NATO defense ministers meet on June 5 in a last ministerial meeting before the big annual NATO summit on June 24-25, when the military alliance's 32 heads of state and government, including US President Donald Trump, gather at The Hague.

The meeting is about one thing only: cash. This is when officials are set to agree on the next NATO spending target.

As most alliance members now spend 2 percent of GDP on defense, the next goal is 3.5 percent in so-called hard spending, meaning military capabilities such as tanks, rockets, and ammunition.

According to NATO officials who spoke to RFE/RL, only Spain seems to have problems with the 3.5 percent headline, but it's expected to relent at the ministerial.

Spain is one of only a few countries still not clearing the 2 percent baseline, having only reached 1.28 percent last year; the budgeted military spending increase it was hoping for appears to be stuck for now.

The issue in Madrid is related to the center-left government's long-held promise to coalition partners to get Catalan, Basque, and Galician to become official EU languages -- something that requires unanimity among EU member states, which Spain failed to secure when it came up on the agenda in Brussels on May 27.

While the issue hasn't been entirely dismissed yet, no date has been set for a potential decision on the issue.

Deep Background: The 3.5 percent target is not the only thing that needs deciding. There should also be a 1.5 percent of GDP spending goal on what could be called soft targets, bringing total defense spending up to 5 percent of GDP.

One of the big issues now, with negotiations likely to continue right up till the summit, is what can be included in that 1.5 percent. It would certainly include boosting civil preparedness and cyberdefense, but allies are lobbying to put pretty much anything in there -- rumor has it Germany wants to include financing for its Deutsche Welle media broadcasting.

There are two more questions that may not be resolved anytime soon: the timeline for reaching the target and how exactly to do so. The year 2032 has been mentioned, but that may well be pushed back to 2035, with officials saying it's unrealistic for every country to boost defense spending before then as there are low growth and considerable budget deficits to contend with.

There is a real discussion on the method of how to reach the target with NATO officials pushing for a 0.2 percent spending increase every year. Most countries, however, don't want such a detailed plan and prefer spending in spurts when money is available. This would mean their defense spending could jump considerably during a year when they place a major order of tanks or airplanes, for example -- and ideally this would come nearer the 3.5 percent target deadline.

Drilling Down:

So where does the United States stand in all of this? It's been Trump, after all, who's hammered home to European NATO allies that they need to spend more. European diplomats I have spoken to say Washington simply wants the 3.5 percent in writing in The Hague and doesn't really care what the other 1.5 percent involves.

But there's also a grand transatlantic bargain to be had. The United States would like for a potential European defense splurge to benefit American weapon manufacturers. But with supply chains stretched in North America, it could make sense to set up more American production in Europe. In other words: buy American, in Europe. Think of the Patriot systems that will be made in Germany or F-35 aircraft production in Italy.

So what about Ukraine? There will at least be a session of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the defense ministerial on June 5, something that seems unlikely at the Hague summit with the presence of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy still unconfirmed.

The day before the ministerial meeting, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group), an alliance of 57 countries, will meet to coordinate military aid for Kyiv. With the United States no longer in the lead, Germany and the United Kingdom are now co-chairing the group with more announcements of military aid expected.

NATO allies provided 50 billion euros to Ukraine in 2024, and the goal is to provide another 40 billion this year. More than 20 billion euros have been pledged so far, but there is still a fear that target won't be reached as countries will be prioritizing their own defenses and the United States signaled it might not send more arms to Kyiv as it seeks a negotiated end to the fighting.





Briefing #2: The EU's Next Sanctions On Russia. What's Next And When Can They Be Expected?

What You Need To Know: When the European Commission started briefing EU states last month on the next sanctions package expected to be imposed on Russia, the 27 member nations expected concrete written proposals to follow.

They're still waiting.

Normally these sorts of documents -- in this case the potential 18th round of restrictive measures since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched more three years ago -- are provided only a few days after the briefings, or "confessionals" as they are known in Brussels.

The documents outline details of what the commission is considering about targeting. In turn, EU members provide red lines as to what they are willing to agree on since all sanctions require unanimity.

Deep Background: So what's the holdup? Two things. The first is that some EU member states -- including larger ones such as Germany and France -- wanted to wait and see how June 2 peace talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine proceeded.

Several EU officials told RFE/RL on the condition of anonymity that they don't believe Moscow is serious about making progress in negotiations with Kyiv and wanted to wait and see the results.

Aside from agreeing to swap thousands of their dead and seriously wounded troops, the two sides made no progress toward ending Europe's longest and deadliest conflict since World War II.

Then there is the United States. So far, President Donald Trump has refrained from targeting Moscow with sanctions even though he has threatened to do so on numerous occasions.

The reason given is the same as the Europeans: he wants to give the Russia-Ukraine negotiations every chance possible to succeed.

Brussels is desperate to have Washington onboard on for any new sanctions. European diplomats say they are relieved the US hasn't, at least so far, accepted "a rushed, bad peace deal," or that the Americans simply haven't walked away from the issue despite threatening to. And while they admit that sanctions are no longer synchronized like they were during the Biden administration, they are still keen to coordinate any coming round of measures to maximize their impact and message.

Sanctions from Washington may also help coax some EU countries such as Hungary -- run by Trump ally Viktor Orban -- to go along with another wave of measures despite voicing concerns over their effectiveness.

Drilling Down:

So, what would the 18th package contain? EU diplomats familiar with the file note that one particular item would require American consent: lowering the G7 Russian oil price cap to $45.The cap has held at $60 for years even though oil prices have traded below that level.

The idea is that the leaders formally will agree to decrease the price cap to at least $50 when they meet at the G7 Summit in Canada on June 15-17. The group's finance ministers couldn't reach an agreement in May as Washington resisted the move. Some EU officials told RFE/RL that they believe there could be movement on the issue soon.

Much like the EU's 17th package that was adopted on May 20, the new measures include blacklisting more individuals and targeting the Russian shadow fleet. On the latter, the EU has targeted more than 300 vessels that the bloc believes Moscow uses to circumvent sanctions, notably the export of oil.

With an additional 600 boats believed to be part of the fleet, the goal of the upcoming measures is to add as many as those as possible even if European diplomats admit it is a challenge to find evidence that stands up in court proving that the Kremlin is financing the ships.

More visa bans and asset freezes are also expected, with the EU looking to add another 100 individuals and companies to a sprawling list of those sanctioned that exceeds 2,400 entries.

The European Commission also could propose reintroducing those previously removed from the blacklist. Another move could be to hit Russian diplomats who have been posted in various European countries and are suspected of spying on behalf of Moscow.

The proposal also includes sanctions on the Nordstream pipelines connecting Russia with Germany. No gas is flowing through them at the moment, but Berlin has indicated that it wants formal measures to apply as some talks have resurfaced in the country about using them again in case relations with Moscow improve.

There is also an idea to cut more than 20 Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, even though most of the country's big banks already have been targeted.

The Russian foreign direct investment fund could also be hit, and the bloc is planning to introduce trade restrictions that would prevent European companies from exporting various industrial components that Russia may use to fuel its war machine.





Looking Ahead

On June 4, the European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) are set to give the green light to Bulgaria to introduce the euro on January 1, 2026. Bulgaria is then set to become the 21st EU member state out of 27 to adopt the common currency. You can read more about what Sofia still needs to do and why not everyone in the country is happy about this move here.

