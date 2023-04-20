Accessibility links

'Journalism Is Not A Crime': Wife Of Jailed French-Afghan Journalist Calls On Taliban To Release Him

The wife of a French-Afghan journalist held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan says she's deeply concerned for his physical and mental well-being. Aleksandra Mostovaja told Zhakfar Ahmadi from RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that she had spoken to her husband Mortaza Behboudi only once since his detention in January. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have asked the Taliban government to immediately release Behboudi.

