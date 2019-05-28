Reports: Wife Of Former Tehran Mayor Shot Dead At Home

A wife of reformist former Tehran Mayor Mohammad Ali Najafi has been killed, Iranian media reports say.



Mitra Ostad was found dead at her home in the Saadat Abad neighborhood in northwestern Tehran on May 28, the official government news agency IRNA reported. It cited a police official as saying she had been shot several times.



Such gun violence is extremely rare in Iran.



Iranian media said Ostad was the second wife of Najafi. Polygamy is legal under Islamic laws enforced in Iran.



Najafi resigned last year after coming under criticism by hard-liners for attending a ceremony at which young girls were dancing. He cited health reasons for his resignation.



A reporter with the website Ensaf News said Ostad had called the news outlet on May 27 and said that she wanted to give an interview.



The reporter, Parisa Salehi, added that Ostad was due to visit Ensaf on May 28.



There was no immediate confirmation from Ensaf news.

With reporting by IRNA, Fars, and AP