Wife Of Navalny Fined By Russian Court After Being Detained At Rally

A Russian court has fined Yulia Navalnaya for taking part in unsanctioned rallies at the weekend in support of her jailed husband, opposition politician and anti-corruption crusader Aleksei Navalny.

The Shcherbinsky Court in Moscow fined Navalnaya 20,000 rubles ($265) on February 1.

A day earlier, she had been detained in the capital as tens of thousands of citizens braved freezing weather and possible arrest to defend Navalny and voice their discontent with the government of President Vladimir Putin over a host of issues ranging from corruption to falling living standards.