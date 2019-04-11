WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested In London

London police say they have arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadoran Embassy.

The Metropolitan Police said on April 11 that Assange had been taken into custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court "as soon as is possible."

Officers arrested Assange after being "invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorean government's withdrawal of asylum," a statement said.

Assange has been holed up in London's Ecuadoran Embassy since 2012, when he skipped bail to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual-assault and rape allegations made by two women in 2010.

He was initially welcomed as a guest of the embassy, but after a change in government, authorities in the South American country began to reduce his access to outsiders and cut his Internet access.

Swedish prosecutors dropped the case last year, but Assange was still subject to a British arrest warrant for violating the terms of bail in 2012.

Assange, a 47-year-old Australian, could face trial over the leaking of some 500,000 secret U.S. military files on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Last year, prosecutors in Alexandria, Virginia, inadvertently disclosed that Assange was facing unspecified, sealed criminal charges in the district.

