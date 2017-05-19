Swedish Prosecutor Drops Assange Rape Probe

Sweden's top prosecutor says she has dropped an investigation into rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Marianne Ny, Sweden's director of public prosecution, has decided to “discontinue the preliminary investigation," the Swedish Prosecution Authority announced on May 19, the deadline for prosecutor to either renew or lift Assange's arrest warrant before a Stockholm court.

Assange, 45, has been holed up at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London since 2012 after he skipped bail to avoid extradition to Sweden.

London police said after the Swedish announcement that Assange would still be arrested if he left the embassy compound for failing to surrender to the court while out on bail.

"The Metropolitan Police Service is obliged to execute that warrant should he leave the embassy," London police said in a statement.

Assange, who denies the rape allegation, has expressed fears that Sweden might extradite him to the United States, where he could face trial over the leaking of hundreds of thousands of secret U.S. military and diplomatic documents.

Ny and Chief Prosecutor Ingrid Isgren will give further details on the decision at a press conference later on May 19.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and the BBC