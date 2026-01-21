Witkoff: US Not Currently Negotiating With Iran

US special envoy Steve Witkoff, speaking on behalf of the Trump administration, said the US isn't negotiating with Iran now, although "we’ve had contact with them.”

Speaking in an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Witkoff said that "Iran is a deal that ought to happen." When pressed on details, he avoided specifics but reiterated the potential for a deal.

Protests in Iran began on December 28, 2025, in markets in the capital, Tehran, by shopkeepers angry over dismal economic conditions, including spiraling inflation and a freefall of the currency.

The unrest rapidly escalated, transforming into widespread demonstrations against the authorities over worsening living standards and the suppression of basic freedoms.

US-Iran Tensions

Long-simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran have neared boiling point during the crisis.

US President Donald Trump initially warned that the United States was "locked and loaded" and prepared to act if Iranian security forces killed protesters. He later vowed "very strong action" if Iran proceeded with any executions.

Trump later said he personally chose not to order military strikes against Iran, attributing his decision to Tehran's reported cancellation of hundreds of planned executions.

In another Davos interview, Witkoff told Arab News that Iran must come and sit at the diplomatic table.

That has to happen [Iran negotiating]," he said. "It’s important. If Iran goes, so the region goes, and so we have to get that straight.”

Witkoff insisted that the Middle East was moving in the right direction.

“I think it’s amazing what’s happening. Everybody is, I think, working together towards peace," the envoy said. "Everyone’s bought into President Trump’s ideas about border peace, and I think I’m very hopeful.”