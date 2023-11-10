'They Killed One Of Us': How One Woman Joined Iran's Mass Protest Movement

The Iranian authorities continue to face protests over the treatment of women in the country. This animated account tells the story of one anonymous woman who joined the protest movement after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022. Amini died just days after her detention by the morality police in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for allegedly wearing her head scarf incorrectly. In another incident more than a year later, 17-year-old Armita Garavand died after she was allegedly attacked on the Tehran subway in October for not wearing a hijab.