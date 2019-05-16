Work On Yekaterinburg Church Suspended After Putin Proposes Poll

Work on a new Orthodox church in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has been suspended after days of clashes between police and protesters, the local mayor was quoted as saying on May 16 by Russian news agencies, just hours after President Vladimir Putin said residents should be consulted in an opinion poll.



Thousands protested this week against plans to recreate a cathedral demolished by the Soviets in a popular central park, and almost 100 people were arrested over the past three days.



"Today, we have suspended work," Mayor Aleksandr Vysokinsky told the several hundred people gathered at the site on May 16, according to the TASS news agency, adding that an opinion poll will be organized.



"As of today, we have stopped the construction," Vysokinsky said.



"The construction will wait until a decision is made [based] on public opinion. The next thing is that we have to come to an agreement on the remaining parks and gardens regardless of what takes place in this one," he said.



Earlier May 16, Putin had said that "if people are against it, that opinion must be respected," and suggested that there should be "a survey, and the minority should concede to the majority. That is what democracy is about."



Putin, who was speaking at a meeting of the All-Russia Popular Front (ONF) political movement in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 16, said that churches "must unite, not split people."



Most protesters remained quite skeptical about the idea. "Whoever carries out the survey will get the result they want," 33-year-old engineer Aleksei Chopa, who's been here every night since May 13, told RFE/RL.



Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in the city over the past three days to protest the local authorities' decision to build a new Russian Orthodox church on the site of a popular park.

After major protests on May 15, in which dozens were detained, police took no risks.

The whole park was blocked off by barriers and three makeshift metal detectors were being used to control access.

The regional police department said on May 16 that 96 protesters were detained in the period between May 13 and May 15.





A court in Yekaterinburg said hours earlier that 21 of those detained on May 15 were sentenced to several days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned protest.



The regional branch of the Public Monitoring Commission human rights group said on May 15 that many of the detained individuals were beaten, some severely, adding that at least one person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance after being beaten by police.



In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on May 16 rejected reports suggesting that the church would be part of a major complex including high-rise apartments and businesses to be unveiled in 2023.

"The information about the church's being a part of a bigger construction plan and other buildings and centers are scheduled to be raised there is not true," Peskov told reporters.



Meanwhile, more than 74,000 people have signed a Change.org petition against the construction of the church, which critics say would occupy one of the few remaining green spaces in the city, Russia's fourth-largest.

With reporting by Matthew Luxmoore in Yekaterinburg, TASS, Interfax, MKhD Media, RFE/RL's Russian Service