Yekaterinburg Journalist Dies After Falling From Apartment Window

Russian investigative journalist Maksim Borodin of Yekaterinburg has died of injuries sustained on April 12 when he fell from the window of his fifth-floor apartment.

Borodin, 32, died on April 15 in a hospital without recovering consciousness.

Officially, his death was being considered a suicide.

Polina Rumyantseva, the editor in chief of Novy Den, where Borodin worked, said the same day that she did not believe Borodin committed suicide.

Borodin regularly wrote on crime and corruption.

In recent weeks, he had written extensively about the deaths in February of Russian mercenaries fighting in Syria.

With reporting by Novy Den, RIA Novosti, and Grani.ru