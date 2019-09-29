Yemen Rebels Claim Large Victory Over Saudi Troops

Huthi rebels in Yemen claimed on September 29 that they captured some 2,000 Saudi troops and their equipment in a major attack along the border between the two countries.



The attack reportedly took place the previous day in the southern Saudi region of Najran.



The rebels released a video purporting to show armored vehicles with Saudi markings, ammunition, and prisoners and corpses in Saudi military uniforms. Several men speaking on the video identified themselves as Saudi soldiers.



Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree was quoted as saying that more than 200 Saudi troops were killed.



The Saudi government made no immediate statement about the incident.



A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Huthis in Yemen since 2015.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting, and millions have been displaced.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters