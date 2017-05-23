U.S. Says Seven Al-Qaeda Militants Killed In Yemen Raid

The U.S. military says its forces have killed seven members of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in a raid in Yemen.

The U.S. Central Command said, "During this operation, U.S. forces killed seven AQAP militants through a combination of small-arms fire and precision air strikes."

"Raids such as this provide insight into AQAP's disposition, capabilities, and intentions, which will allow us to continue to pursue, disrupt, and degrade" the group, it added.

The U.S. military said the raid was carried out early on May 23 with the support of Yemen's government.

U.S. officials told Reuters news agency that early indications were that no U.S. troops were killed or injured in the raid.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters