Zelenskiy Dismisses Senior Ukrainian Security Official

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from his post, according to a decree published on the president's official website.

Oleksandr Danylyuk offered to quit before Zelenskiy traveled to the United States last week to attend the UN General Assembly in New York, the president's office said on September 27.

Danylyuk later confirmed he had resigned.

He and the presidential office gave no reason for the decision.

Danylyuk was appointed to the post after Zelenskiy took office in May. He had served as finance minister under Zelenskiy's predecessor, Petro Poroshenko.