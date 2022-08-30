Zelenskiy Meets With IAEA Team Ahead Of Urgent Mission To Occupied Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

A proposal by European Union members to ban tourist visas to Russians over the war in Ukraine appeared to hit a major hurdle as the bloc's ministers gathered in Prague on August 30.

France and Germany issued a joint position paper just ahead of the meeting saying the matter of limiting visas to Russians would be counterproductive as the EU tries to fight for the "hearts and minds" of those Russians who don't support Moscow's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

The matter of limiting visas to Russians has gained steam among some EU countries in recent days but an agreement must be reached by all 27 members of the bloc in order for it to become the latest sanction against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We should think about smart ways to make use of the important lever of the issuing of visas," the joint paper from Germany and France reads.

"While limiting contacts with regime representatives and authorities to areas of vital EU interest, we need to strategically fight for the 'hearts and minds' of the Russian population -- at least the segments not yet completely estranged from 'the West'," it adds, suggesting visas remain open to students, artists, scientists, and other key professionals looking to enter the EU.

Countries that share borders with Russia -- the Baltic states, Poland, and Finland -- have led the drive for more restrictive bans on visas for Russian tourists. With air service barred by the EU on flights from Russia, most travelers are using their land borders to travel to other EU countries.

In an interview with RFE/RL on the sidelines of the Prague meeting, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu urged his 26 EU counterparts to ban tourist visas to Russians because "we have to do everything to pressure Russian society" and failing to take such a strong measure was to compromise "with evil."

A 2007 visa agreement to ease EU entry requirements for Russians was partially suspended in late February, targeting people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, such as Russia's official delegations and holders of diplomatic passports.

But it left so-called ordinary Russians to continue to enjoy EU visa-facilitation benefits such as reduced waiting times and costs and the need to present fewer documents when applying.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told RFE/RL that Bucharest "fully supports" the suspension of the visa-facilitation agreement with Russia and offered its "full availability" to discuss further measures restricting Russians' access to EU territories.

He noted that Romania is not yet part of the Schengen zone so access to many other EU states is not unfettered.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this month called on the EU to cease issuing all visas for Russia citizens to punish Moscow for its attack on his country.

In Prague on August 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said all Russians except political dissidents should be banned.

He told RFE/RL in an interview that "calling this war a ‘Putin problem’ and not the problem of the Russian society that mostly supports its president is self-deception.”

“There has already been a partial suspension [of the visa regime]. And I think there's going to be another step further," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told RFE/RL in an interview in Prague on August 29.

"But I cannot tell you if it will be a complete [ban].... I would not be in favor of saying no Russians, never, for any reason could go to Europe.... But it's up to the EU ministers to decide,” the bloc's top diplomat added.

Borrell is also looking to get approval at the informal meeting of ministers in Prague to begin working on an EU military training mission for Ukraine.

With reporting in Prague by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak, dpa, Reuters and AP