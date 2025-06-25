Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Zelenskyy Signs Accord With Council Of Europe To Create War Crimes Tribunal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary-General Alain Berset shake hands after the signing of an agreement for establishing a special tribunal to try top officials responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary-General Alain Berset shake hands after the signing of an agreement for establishing a special tribunal to try top officials responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 25 signed an accord with the Council of Europe to establish a special tribunal to try top officials responsible for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The tribunal will prosecute the "crime of aggression" in the invasion and could try senior Russian politicians all the way up to President Vladimir Putin.

"Every war criminal must know there will be justice and that also applies to Russia," said Zelenskyy after signing the accord in Strasbourg with Council of Europe secretary general Alain Berset.

"It will take strong political and legal courage to make sure every Russian war criminal faces justice, including Putin," Zelenskyy told the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe after signing the accord.

“We must send a clear message: aggression leads to punishment. And we must do this together -- as all of Europe," he said later on X.

The tribunal’s mandate will be to prosecute senior political and military leaders for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, the Council of Europe said.

“This crime refers to the decision to use armed force against another state, in violation of the UN Charter,” the council said.

Trump In Spotlight At NATO Summit As Allies Endorse Spending Goals Trump In Spotlight At NATO Summit As Allies Endorse Spending Goals
Embed
Trump In Spotlight At NATO Summit As Allies Endorse Spending Goals

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:08 0:00

Belarusians or North Koreans could potentially be prosecuted if evidence shows they played a significant role in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, it added.

Berset said international law “must apply to all, with no exceptions and no double standards." He said the Council of Europe hopes the tribunal will be able to start work next year. It has not yet been decided where the tribunal would be based.

This is the first time such a tribunal has been set up under the oversight of the Council of Europe, the continent's top rights body.

The 46-member Council of Europe is not part of the EU and members include key non-EU European states such as Turkey, the UK and Ukraine. Russia was expelled in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy traveled to Strasbourg from The Hague, where he met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

He hailed the "long and substantive" meeting and thanked Trump and the United States for its support in Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion.

“We discussed how to achieve a cease-fire and a real peace," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Trump said Zelenskyy "couldn't have been nicer" when they met. The 50-minute meeting was the first encounter between the two men since they talked at the Vatican two months ago.

"I had a good meeting with Zelenskyy," Trump said. "He's fighting a brave battle. It's a tough battle."

Zelenskyy said he and Trump discussed the purchase of American air defense systems, and Trump appeared amenable to helping Ukraine obtain more Patriot air defense systems.

"We're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said. "They're very hard to get," he added.

With reporting by AFP
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG