Zelenskyy Says More Sanctions Could 'Force Putin To Seek Peace' As Russia Again Strikes Kharkiv

PRAGUE -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries that back Kyiv in its defense against Russia's invasion to step up sanctions against Moscow, saying the Kremlin doesn't care about massive casualties but could be swayed to end the war if economic pressure is sufficient.

Appearing via video link on the opening day of a June 12-14 international security conference in Prague, Zelenskyy spoke hours after Russian forces again pounded Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies close to the Russian border, in overnight attacks.

He also called on nations to finance increased drone production and take other steps to blunt the onslaught, saying Ukraine is the "first line of defense" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces.

"If this line fails, Putin will go further," Zelenskyy told the annual Globsec conference, speaking after initial remarks from Czech President Petr Pavel.

Zelenskyy asserted that the Russian military has suffered more than 1 million casualties -- dead or wounded -- since Putin launched the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Putin's government is "not worried" about such losses, Zelenskyy said.

"What it is worried about is sanctions," including price caps on oil, he said, arguing such measures, if strong enough, could "cut off their funding for war and force them to seek peace."

Earlier this week the European Commission presented new sanctions against Russia to the 27 EU member states, including a lowering of the price cap -- a measure to restrict revenues Russia can earn through oil sales -- on Russian crude to $45 per barrel from the current $60.

Zelenskyy opened his remarks with a reference to Operation Spiderweb, an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on June 1 in which drones were smuggled into Russia on trucks and deployed to strike air bases at close range, destroying or damaging several Russian strategic bombers.

With drones playing an increasingly important role in the war, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "is ready to increase drone production" but needs money to make it happen.

"We have the capacity. What we lack is financing," he said. "We must all be faster on drones than our enemies."

More broadly, he warned, "One principle is clear: No country can afford to stay behind in technological developments."

With Moscow rejecting calls by Kyiv and the West for a cease-fire and the fate of direct peace negotiations unclear after two rounds of talks brought no breakthroughs, Zelenskyy said, "You can't talk Russia into peace."

Russia Again Attacks Kharkiv

A wave of drone attacks targeted several city districts in Kharkiv overnight, damaging residential buildings and a schoolyard where a drone landed and shattering windows, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

At least 15 people were wounded, including children aged 2, 12, 16, and 17, and five of the wounded victims were hospitalized, police said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it had struck an electronic outside Moscow. In a Telegram post, the Armed Forces General Staff said recorded explosions at the Rezonit plant, which it said manufactures electronics widely used in high-tech weapons and equipment production.

The claims could not immediately be verified.

With Russia launching large-scale attacks on Kharkiv, Kyiv, and other cities and showing no sign of readiness for concessions in any putative peace deal, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was in Kyiv on June 12 to show support and discuss further weapons aid.

"The purpose of the trip is mainly to demonstrate...that Germany, that the new federal government, continues to stand by Ukraine in the current situation, which has not become any easier," Pistorius told journalists upon arrival. He said he would speak about more weapons support from Germany and other EU nations.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP