Zelenskyy Slams 'Cynical Terror' As Russian Attacks Cut Heat To Hundreds Of Thousands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine amount to "conscious, cynical Russian terror," as the country continues to face deadly strikes and heavy damage to its energy system amid freezing winter temperatures.

Zelenskyy said that over the past week alone, Russia had used nearly 1,100 strike drones, more than 890 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

"In many regions, the situation remains difficult after Russian strikes on our critical infrastructure," he said, thanking emergency workers for restoring essential services.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia had used medium-range ballistic missiles "against targets that have no military purpose whatsoever: energy facilities, residential buildings…"

"This is conscious, cynical Russian terror against the people," he added.

On January 10, four people were killed in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, according to the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"The Russians killed four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Yarova and two in Kostyantynivka," Filashkin said on social media on January 11. "Another 10 people in the region were injured over the past day."

Ukraine's state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia reported its railway infrastructure was damaged during Russian strikes, and two workers were injured.

It added that due to a power outage overnight, train operations in the Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya regions were temporarily switched to diesel locomotives and energy generators.

Ukraine's railway network has been crucial in evacuating civilians from war-torn regions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The news comes after Russian forces launched another large-scale drone attack on Ukraine on the night of January 10, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. It said 154 strike drones were launched from multiple directions between the evening of January 10 and the morning of January 11.

The air force added that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or suppressed 125 drones across northern, southern, and eastern regions. However, impacts by 22 strike drones were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at two additional sites.

The most severe consequences of the recent attacks have been felt in Kyiv and its environs.

On the night of January 9, Russian forces carried out a massive combined strike using 36 missiles and 242 drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 244 targets, but impacts by 18 missiles and 16 strike drones were recorded at 19 locations.

Four people were killed in Kyiv, and 25 were injured, including medics and rescuers. In the Kyiv region, authorities reported widespread damage and five injured.

On January 11, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said more than 1,000 buildings in the Ukrainian capital remained without heating. Temperatures in Kyiv been below minus 10 degrees Celsius in recent days.

Klitschko said "restoration work is ongoing, but the situation remains difficult." With sub-zero temperatures expected to persist in the coming days, he also urged residents to temporarily leave the city if possible.

According to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region were without electricity.

Russia denies intentionally targeting civilians in Ukraine despite widespread evidence to the contrary since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.