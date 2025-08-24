Zelenskyy Vows To 'Not Lose' War With Russia During Independence Day Speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated Ukraine's Independence Day by saying that his country will "not lose" its fight against Moscow amid new battlefield advances and high-stakes diplomacy around ending the more than three-year war.

"Ukraine hasn't won yet, but it will most definitely not lose," Zelenskyy said during a televised address to the country on August 24.

The Ukrainian president added that despite parts of the country being currently occupied by Russian forces, there is "one Ukraine" and "we shall be together again as one family." Zelenskyy referenced fraught diplomacy with Russia amid renewed calls from US President Donald Trump to push for peace talks that could bring up an end to the war.

"[Ukraine] will never again accept the humiliation of what the Russians say is a 'compromise,'" he said. "We need a just peace in which our future will be ours to decide."

The speech from Zelenskyy comes as Kyiv is celebrating its 34th Independence Day since the country declared independence from the Soviet Union and finds itself navigating a new reality on and off the battlefield.

Russia said on August 23 that its forces in eastern Ukraine seized two villages in the Donetsk region as Ukraine's military said its forces had recaptured a settlement on the western edge of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Moscow also announced it had put out a fire at a nuclear plant in its western Kursk region after Russian air defenses claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone.

There has also been intense diplomacy this month around ending the war, including a high-profile summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Despite both leaders claiming the meeting to be a success, it has not resulted in any breakthroughs or a follow-up summit involving Zelenskyy or other allied leaders.

As a show of support for Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney touched down in Kyiv on August 24 for his first official visit to Ukraine.

Carney will meet with Zelenskyy and the two leaders are expected to discuss a $2 billion commitment from Canada for military aid, as well as joint opportunities for producing defense equipment.

"On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation's history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Carney said in a post on X.

The issue of security guarantees for Ukraine in a potential peace settlement will also be discussed as part of a broader push by Kyiv's allies toward setting the conditions for talks with Russia.

How diplomacy will progress remains to be seen. Zelenskyy and European governments have continued to call for a cease-fire, something Moscow has resisted.

The prospect of Ukraine concededing territory to Russia as part of a peace deal has also been called for by Moscow and also raised by Trump as a possibility.

The Ukrainian president has also accused the Kremlin of "doing everything it can" to prevent a meeting with Putin to try to end the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the Russian leader is ready to meet Zelenskyy "when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all," accusing him of saying "no to everything."

Since the summit in Alaska, Trump has grown publicly frustrated over the lack of a peace deal, saying he is considering either hitting Russia with further economic sanctions or walking away from peace talks.