Protesters’ Homes Searched In Riot Case After Moscow City Council Rally

Police in Moscow are searching the home of Aleksei Minyailo, who trains signature collectors for the headquarters of opposition leader Lyubov Sobol, reports independent watchdog OVD-Info.



The search began early on August 1 and is connected to the Investigative Committee’s criminal investigation into an unauthorized July 27 rally that was held to protest election officials for not registering independent and opposition candidates ahead of this autumn’s vote to the Moscow city council.



The investigation into rioting, or causing “mass unrest” according to the criminal code’s wording, was opened on July 30 and potential charges carry up to 15 years in prison.



Searches have also been carried out at the homes of other rally participants, OVD-Info reported on July 31. The residences of Left Block leader Vasiliy Kuzmin, Sergei Fomin, and Agora rights group head Pavel Chikov were searched.



Moscow election officials barred some opposition candidates from the September 8 poll for what they said was insufficient signatures on nominating petitions. The decision has sparked an outcry and several demonstrations this month, including one on July 20 in Moscow that drew an estimated crowd of 20,000.



The latest such rally was held near the Moscow mayor's office on July 27, where security officials launched a violent crackdown on participants, using what human rights groups and western government have called "disproportionate force" to break up the demonstration. Police said 1,074 arrests were made, while OVD-Info reported 1,373 detentions.



As a result, a Moscow court has sentenced Mikhail Svetov, the leader of the Libertarian Party of Russia, to 30 days in jail after finding him guilty of violating laws on holding public events.



The court said on July 31 that Svetov broke the law on July 16 when he participated in an unauthorized rally held by opposition and independent city council candidates.



Meanwhile, tests performed on unspecified biomaterial taken from opposition politician and Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a 30-day jail sentence for calling the July 27 protest, have excluded poisoning as a reason for his recent hospitalization, according to a laboratory chief.



Navalny was taken to hospital late on July 28 with severe swelling of the face and a rash, sparking fears he had been the victim of a poisoning attempt. He was transferred back to jail a day later.



Aleksei Tokarev, chief physician of Moscow Sklifosovsky Medical Center, said on July 31 that samples had been delivered to the center’s lab on July 29 and the results which came back state "no substances that could cause poisoning have been found."



However, Navalny's personal doctor, Anastasia Vasilyeva, said she has taken Navalny's hair and clothing samples for independent testing, as well as calling for any video from internal cameras in the jail where the 43-year-old was being held.



Svetov, his party, and other activists and politicians want to hold the rally on the Lubyanka square in front of the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to Pavel Chikov of Agora, police are asking people whose homes they’ve searched to sign a document which threatens criminal prosecution if they ever again participate in a demonstration.