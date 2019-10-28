Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

Podcast: 'Returning The Names' Of The Victims Of Stalin's Terror

Thousands of people are expected to line up on Lubyanka Square in Moscow to recite the names of people killed by the state during Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Great Terror over 80 years ago. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins Steve Gutterman to discuss repressions past and present.

