Thousands of people are expected to line up on Lubyanka Square in Moscow to recite the names of people killed by the state during Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's Great Terror over 80 years ago. RFE/RL Senior Correspondent Robert Coalson joins Steve Gutterman to discuss repressions past and present.
Podcast: 'Returning The Names' Of The Victims Of Stalin's Terror
Episodes
October 14, 2019
Podcast: Russia's Role In The Middle East
September 16, 2019
Podcast: What's Next For Russia's Opposition?
September 09, 2019
Podcast: The Ukraine Swap And The Elections
