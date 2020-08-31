Tsikhanouskaya Plans To Address UN Security Council As Lukashenka Clings To Power In Minsk

MINSK -- Belarusian presidential challenger Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will address the UN Security Council amid weeks of protests demanding that longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka step down after "rigged" elections.

According to Tsikhanouskaya’s team, she will address the Security Council on September 4 by video link at the invitation of Estonia, which is currently a nonpermanent member of the body. She will also address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) four days later, her spokesman said on August 31.

Tsikhanouskaya was a presidential candidate in the August 9 election in Belarus, which her supporters say she won.

She left the county for Lithuania after the election authorities declared Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, the winner. The result sparked the largest protests seen in the country since it declared independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on August 31 that his country, along with Baltic neighbors Latvia and Estonia, will announce travel sanctions on some 30 Belarusian officials, including Lukashenka, as a response to election violations and violence against protesters.

Tens of thousands of Belarusians streamed into the center of the capital, Minsk, on August 30 chanting, “Happy birthday, rat” and “Leave” as they gathered outside the presidential palace where Lukashenka is currently staying. Many carried anti-Lukashenka signs, while one group carried a black coffin.

Lukashenka, who was celebrating his 66th birthday, last week described the protesters as “rats.”

The BelaPAN news agency put the number of protesters in Minsk at more than 100,000.

Riot police blocked the crowds from advancing in several areas of the city and detained around 140 protesters near Independence Square and elsewhere, according to the Interior Ministry.

Lukashenka has shown no intention of negotiating with the protesters, who he claims are influenced by outside forces.

In a show of defiance, Lukashenka was photographed carrying an automatic weapon inside the palace grounds on August 30. RIA Novosti, which first published the photograph, said it was sent to the agency by Lukashenka’s press secretary.

It is the second time since the protests began that Lukashenka has released photos of himself armed with heavy guns.

Belarus has been rocked by three weeks of protests and strikes after the nation’s election commission claimed Lukashenka won a new six-year term in a landslide victory.

The opposition claimed the election was marred by irregularities and rigged in Lukashenka’s favor.

Tsikhanouskaya attracted tens of thousands of supporters to her rallies across the country in the run-up to election day, underscoring the growing disillusion with Lukashenka’s Soviet-style rule.

However, the election committee claimed Tskihanouskaya won only about 10 percent of the vote to Lukashenka’s 80 percent, angering voters and pushing them to take to the streets.

Unlike in the past, mass arrests and police torture in the days following the election failed to stem the protests, raising questions about whether Lukashenka can hold on to power.

In an attempt to stifle global coverage of the protests, the Belarusian authorities stripped the accreditations from at least 17 journalists representing major foreign news organizations, including RFE/RL.

The West has condemned the vote and the harsh police crackdown on opposition protesters, forcing Lukashenka to look to Moscow for support.

The Kremlin announced on August 30 that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenka plan to hold face-to-face talks in Moscow in the coming weeks.

Putin also congratulated Lukashenka on his birthday during a phone call. The two leaders have spoken by phone several times since the protests began.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to strengthen and expand their neighborly alliance, according to the Kremlin readout of the call.