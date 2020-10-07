Navalny Suggests EU Ban Russian Oligarchs As Consequence Of Poisoning

Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has suggested the European Union get tougher on Russian oligarchs who are close to the Kremlin by banning them from entering the EU.



Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after he was poisoned in August with a chemical agent from the banned Novichok group, told Germany’s Bild newspaper in an interview published on October 7 that sanctions against the whole country don’t work.



“The most important thing is to impose entry bans against those who profit from the regime and freeze their assets," Navalny said, adding this includes “oligarchs and high officials” – President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.



"They embezzle money, steal billions, and at the weekend they fly to Berlin or London, buy expensive apartments and sit in cafes," Navalny said in the interview.



He said the ban should extend to high-profile Russians such as Valery Gergiev, chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic, who supported Putin in the last election.



“If he loves the regime so much and wants Russia not to go the European route, then you have to tell him: you are a very talented musician, but we will no longer allow you to enter the EU,” he said. “You can enjoy Putin's regime in Russia.”



Navalny also singled out former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a lobbyist for Russian energy firms, saying it was “very disappointing” to hear that Schroeder said there were “no facts” on his poisoning and everything thus far had been “speculation.”



“He is the former chancellor of the most powerful country in Europe. Now Schroeder is Putin's errand boy who protects murderers,” he said.



Navalny’s comments come as Germany discusses with its partners what action to take in response to the poisoning of the Kremlin critic.



Options include targeted asset freezes or travel bans on Russians deemed to be involved in the Navalny case, economic sanctions, and halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearing completion in the Baltic Sea and would carry gas directly from Russia to Germany.



Navalny’s interview was published a day after the global chemicals watchdog said that samples taken from Navalny confirmed the presence of a chemical agent from the banned Novichok group.



Renewed international calls for Russian authorities to investigate the matter came after the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) issued its conclusions in a statement on October 6.



The OPCW findings confirm results released by Germany, where Navalny was treated after falling seriously ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20.



German authorities asked The Hague-based OPCW to take samples from Navalny and test them after German doctors concluded he had been poisoned with a Novichok-like nerve agent.



Their findings were independently confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden, sparking international condemnation and calls for sanctions against Moscow over the case.



Russia has denied any involvement and resisted international pressure to launch a criminal investigation.

With reporting by Bild and Reuters