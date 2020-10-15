Accessibility links

Russia

COVID-19: Russia Records Record Daily Death Toll

Russia has been experiencing a spike in new coronavirus cases

Russia has reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities announced on October 14 that 286 people had succumbed to the disease over the previous 24 hours, just two days after the previous record of 244 fatalities.

Russia is among several European countries that have experienced a sharp increase in new cases in recent weeks.

It currently has the fourth-highest number of infections in the world, with 1:33 million already having caught the virus.

A total of 23,491 COVID-19 patients have also died there since the outbreak began earlier this year, according to official figures.

With reporting by TASS
    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

