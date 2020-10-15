COVID-19: Russia Records Record Daily Death Toll

Russia has reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities announced on October 14 that 286 people had succumbed to the disease over the previous 24 hours, just two days after the previous record of 244 fatalities.

Russia is among several European countries that have experienced a sharp increase in new cases in recent weeks.

It currently has the fourth-highest number of infections in the world, with 1:33 million already having caught the virus.

A total of 23,491 COVID-19 patients have also died there since the outbreak began earlier this year, according to official figures.

With reporting by TASS