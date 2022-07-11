Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

The Will of The West
What's behind President Vladimir Putin's assertion that Russia has not yet begun to fight the war in Ukraine "in earnest?" And when Western officials talk about victory for Ukraine, what does that mean -- and how far will they go to achieve it? Analyst and author Mark Galeotti, an honorary professor at the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies in London, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

