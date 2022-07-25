Accessibility links

War Aims And Limitations

Despite setbacks on the battlefield, Russia announced that it wants to control at least two Ukrainian regions beyond the Donbas. And it reached a deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports, but then fired rockets at Odesa. Olga Oliker, program director for Europe and Central Asia at the Crisis Group, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what these developments could bring.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

