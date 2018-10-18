Acclaimed Armenian-Turkish Photographer Ara Guler Dies At 90

Legendary Armenian-Turkish photographer Ara Guler, famed for his iconic pictures of Istanbul, which brought him the nickname "The Eye of Istanbul," has died aged 90, state media said.

Guler won fame with extraordinary black-and-white images that captured almost three-quarters of a century of the city's history.

Guler, one of Turkey's few internationally known photographers, died on October 17 of heart failure in an Istanbul clinic, state-run news agency Anadolu said.

Guler, an ethnic Armenian, became internationally known as a photographer after he was hired by U.S. magazine Time-Life in 1958.

His photos were published in such periodicals as Paris Match, Stern, Sunday Times, and others.

During his long career, Guler also took pictures of Winston Churchill, Indira Gandhi, Marlon Brando, Sophia Loren, Salvador Dali, Federico Fellini, Pablo Picasso, and many other celebrities.

Guler was a familiar face in Istanbul. Even during the last months of his life he could regularly be seen at the outside tables of the cafe he owned -- the Ara Cafe -- in central Istanbul, which is adorned with his pictures.

A photography museum bearing his name opened in Istanbul in August this year.

