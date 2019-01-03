An Afghan court has convicted three men for their alleged involvement in the murder of a BBC journalist last year, officials say.

A primary court in the Bagram district of the central Parwan Province, where the accused are imprisoned, sentenced one of the men to death, the Attorney General's Office said on January 3.

The two other defendants were handed jail terms of 30 and six years.

Afghan journalist Ahmad Shah was shot dead on April 30, 2018, while he was on his way home in Khost Province, south of Kabul.

The Taliban at the time denied responsibility for the attack.

No details on those convicted or the motive for the crime were immediately available.

The case has been now been sent to a higher court to validate the tribunal's ruling, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest place for journalists in 2018, with 13 reporters and two media workers killed in the country over the year, according to Reporters Without Borders.

With reporting by Reuters and dpa