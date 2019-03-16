Afghan Journalist Dies Of Wounds After Shooting

A journalist has died after being shot in southeastern Afghanistan.

Sultan Mahmoud Khairkhwa, 60, died of his wounds after being shot in the head on March 15 by unknown gunmen earlier in the day in the eastern city of Khost.

He is the fourth journalist to be killed in Afghanistan this year.

Khairkhwa worked for the private television station Zaman. The men who attacked him were reportedly shot dead.

Local TV journalist Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi was killed in a car bomb blast in the southern province of Helmand last week.

A regional group, the Journalists Safety Committee, issued an appeal on March 16 calling for the government to do more to protect journalists in Afghanistan.

With reporting by Tolo News