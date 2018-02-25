Ex-Afghan Lawmaker, Bodyguard Gunned Down In Kabul

The Afghan Interior Ministry says a former lawmaker and his bodyguard were gunned down in the capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Rafiullah Gul Afghan and his bodyguard were shot dead late February 24 when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Kabul neighborhood of Khair Khana.

Danish said the attackers escaped the scene of the crime and an investigation had been launched into the killings.

Afghan had served as deputy speaker for the upper house of parliament and most recently was an adviser to Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AP and Khaama