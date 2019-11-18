Afghan Official Says Suicide Attacks Leave 4 Wounded at Kabul Military Training Center

At least four Afghan National Army soldiers were wounded on November 18 in two explosions that targeted the Kabul Military Training Center, police and the interior minister told the Associated Press.



Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said in a tweet that suicide attacks were behind the back-to-back explosions on the western edge of the Afghan capital.



No immediate claim of responsibility was made as first responders and investigators arrived on the scene.



The latest attacks come after 12 people were killed, including several children on their way to school, on November 13 in a suicide car bomb that targeted a private security firm's convoy in Kabul during morning rush hour.



Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the release of three high-level Taliban prisoners but later had them sent back to jail.



Two American University of Afghanistan professors, U.S. national Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, were to be exchanged for them.



The Taliban kidnapped the academics in 2016.

