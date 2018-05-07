Afghan Police Kill Suicide Bomber In Kabul

KABUL -- Afghan authorities say police shot dead a suicide bomber on May 7 as he was apparently preparing to attack an outdoor blood-donor facility in central Kabul.

Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for the Kabul police, told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that the man tried to enter a tent at a park in Kabul’s Shar-e Naw commercial district where volunteer health workers were collecting blood for survivors of a double suicide bombing that had taken place on April 30 in the Afghan capital.

Stanekzai said police opened fire on the man when they spotted that he was wearing an explosives-packed suicide vest. The gunfire set off the explosives.

He said the bomber was the only person killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Twenty-five people were killed in the April 30 double suicide bombing, including nine journalists, and dozens were injured.