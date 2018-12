Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has announced that the former head of Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) Assadullah Khalid is to be the country's defense minister and Amrullah Saleh, also a former intelligence chief, is to be interior minister.

Ghani made the announcement in a December 23 decree in which he asked his government to send the nominations for approval by the parliament.

The announcement comes ahead of Afghanistan’s presidential election scheduled for April 2019.

With reporting by the BBC, and Tolo News