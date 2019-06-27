Afghan President Starts Two-Day Visit To Pakistan To Talk Ties, Peace With Taliban

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has arrived on a two-day visit to Pakistan aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.



During the trip, Ghani's first to Pakistan as president, he will reach out to Islamabad for help in getting the Taliban to talk peace with Kabul.



Ghani was to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.



Upon arrival, Ghani was received by Abdul Razak Dawood, Khan's adviser for commerce, textile, and industry.



The visit comes after dozens of Afghan political leaders attended a peace gathering in Pakistan last week.



Pakistan has facilitated ongoing peace talks between Washington and the Taliban as U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to find a negotiated exit to the 17-year war in Afghanistan.



The Taliban has refused to talk directly with Kabul government representatives, calling them U.S. puppets.



Meanwhile, Khalilzad has arrived in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, for talks with Tajik officials.



Khalilzad has held six rounds of talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha. The next round is scheduled to begin on June 29.



The talks are expected to focus on working out a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and on a Taliban guarantee that militants will not plot attacks from Afghan soil.

With reporting by AP, dawn.com, tolonews.com