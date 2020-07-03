Afghan Presidential Envoy Dies In Turkey From COVID-19

KABUL -- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's special envoy on economic and trade development has died from COVID19, one of his aides says.



Mohammad Yousef Ghazanfar is the most senior Afghan official known to have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.



The aide, Fraidoon Elham, told RFE/RL that Ghazanfar passed away in a hospital in Turkey.



Ghazanfar, an ethnic Uzbek, was a well-known businessman.



As of July 3, Afghan officials have reported more than 32,324 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with 819 deaths.