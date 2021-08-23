Accessibility links

An Afghan Specter Haunting Moscow?

Beyond the gloating over the U.S. failure to build a stable, democratic Afghanistan over the past 20 years, how does Moscow perceive the situation in Kabul? Mark Krutov, a correspondent with RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins guest host Mike Eckel to discuss Moscow’s biggest concerns.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

