An Afghan Specter Haunting Moscow?
Beyond the gloating over the U.S. failure to build a stable, democratic Afghanistan over the past 20 years, how does Moscow perceive the situation in Kabul? Mark Krutov, a correspondent with RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins guest host Mike Eckel to discuss Moscow’s biggest concerns.
