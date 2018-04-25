Afghan Taliban Announces Launch Of Spring Offensive

The Afghan Taliban has announced the launch of its annual spring offensive.

In a statement released online on April 25, the militant group said the offensive will be "mainly focused on crushing, killing, and capturing American invaders." It said the Americans' "internal supporters" -- the Afghan government and troops -- are considered secondary priorities.

The Taliban announcement comes amid a new wave of attacks across Afghanistan.

At least 11 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed on April 24 in separate Taliban attacks in Farah and Ghazni provinces.



On April 23, Taliban militants attacks in western Afghanistan killed 18 soldiers and police officers.

Separately, an April 22, a suicide bombing in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State extremist group killed 60 people.

