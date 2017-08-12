Thirteen Civilians KIlled By Mortar Shell In Northern Afghanistan

A mortar shell that landed in a house in Afghanistan’s northern Faryab Province has killed at least 13 civilians, officials said on August 12.

Ten children and two women died in the incident that took place in the Dawlatabad district in the afternoon of August 11, Abdul Ahad Elbek, a provincial council member, told the dpa news agency.

Naimatullah Tofan, the district police chief, said at least three others were injured in the incident.

It remains unclear whether it was Afghan security forces or Taliban militants who fired the mortar.

There was no immediate statement from the Taliban.

There has been an increase in violence in recent months in Faryab Province and both sides have been accused of targeting civilians.

The United Nations said in July that 1,662 civilians were killed and 3,580 others were injured in the first six months of 2017.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP