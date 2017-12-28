Bomb Kills Six Shepherd Children In Northern Afghanistan

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has exploded in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, killing six shepherd children.

Mohammad Karim, the governor of Balkh's Dawlat Abad district, said the children were watching a herd of animals when one child stepped on the improvised explosive device that killed all six early on December 28.

He said the children ranged in age from eight to 10.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. But Karim blamed the Taliban, saying the militant group planted the device in an attempt to kill Afghan security forces.

Thousands of improvised explosive devices have been laid by the Taliban throughout Afghanistan to hamper the efforts of Afghan security forces.

